Booth-level workers pillars of party: Kaul

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul termed the booth level workers as the pillars of party, while BJP Jammu and Kashmir conducted twin meetings of Shakti Kendra Pramukhs and District Office Bearers, Mandal Presidents at Darhal, Rajouri.

MLC Vibodh Gupta, Ex. Chairman Pahari Board Kuldeep Raj Gupta, District President Dinesh Sharma, senior leaders Dev Raj Sharma, Rajinder Gupta, Thakur Puran Chand, Atam Parkash and others were among the prominent BJP leaders present in the meeting.

Terming the booth level workers as the pillars of the party upon which depends the basic structure to the building, Ashok Kaul prompted the party leaders to make warm relations with the ground level workers, while addressing the meeting. He asked the leaders to focus on the grass root level strengthening of the organisation. He said that the BJP has a rich history of dedication and sacrifices by its selfless volunteers and asked the leaders to carry on with the tradition.

Kaul asked the BJP leaders to complete the process of ‘Navrattan formation’ at booth level. He said that the process will enable the party to extend its reach to the common masses. He said that the Navrattans will make sure that ideology of party reaches up to every household adding that the ground work done by the party workers for the public welfare will ensure that BJP secures win in Panchayati, Municipality and Parliamentary elections.

Vibodh Gupta and Kuldeep Raj Gupta during their address, focussed on the various public welfare schemes initiated by the Centre led by PM Modi. District President Dinesh Sharma also spoke on the occasion.