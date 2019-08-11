Book chronicling VP Naidu’s 2 years in office to be released by Shah

Agency

New Delhi: A book chronicling Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s extensive engagement with the public during his two years in office will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on Sunday.

The book, titled ‘Listening, Learning, and Leading’, captures a few glimpses of the vice president’s 330 public engagements across all states and union territories of the country during the last two years.

During his two years as vice president, Naidu held 330 public engagements and presided over 123 sittings of Rajya Sabha as chairman that reflect his blistering schedule.

Home Minister and BJP president Shah will release the book at a function being hosted by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The book will be released at Kalaivanar Arrangam, Chennai, on August 11, an official statement said.

Since assuming office on August 11, 2017, Naidu has embarked on a mission of energy packed and extensive engagement with stakeholders in major sectors that took him to all states and union territories during the last two years.

The focus of the vice president’s mission during the last two years has been farmers, students and youth, scientists, healthcare, promoting Indian culture, besides visiting 19 countries, sources close to him said. In the book, Naidu said, “My thoughts always on my role in transforming India.”

“We are currently at an interesting point in our country’s history. We are a young aspirational India. We are an India that is reinventing itself. My thoughts are always focused on how I could serve as a catalyst in this process of transforming India,” he said, adding that this is all about his two-year mission of “Listening, Learning and Leading”.

The 257-page chronicle with 232 photo illustrations gives an account of the 330 major public engagements which include 97 visits to scientific and technological institutions concerning various sectors and interactions.

It also includes his visits to 67 universities and leading institutions for convocations, 60 award presentations encouraging the accomplished and the promising in different areas, 52 book releases, 35 interactions with student groups and the youth and 25 special lectures on a variety of issues and topics.

Of the seven chapters of the publication, the one on Rajya Sabha refers to the turnaround during the recently concluded 249th session and the efforts made during the last two years for effective functioning of the House and improving the efficiency of the secretariat.

The book refers to the success of the e-notice initiative announced by Naidu in the House during the 247th session in July last year for enabling the members of Rajya Sabha to submit various parliamentary notices online.

In the recently concluded 249th session of the Upper House, more than 9,000 notices have been submitted by the members online accounting for about 60 per cent of all such notices submitted. The chronicle ends with Naidu defining his role in his present capacity.

Eminent agriculture scientist Prof M S Swaminathan, former ISRO director Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former attorney general of India K Parasaran, editor of political weekly Thuglak Swaminathan Gurumurthy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group Dr Pratap C Reddy and chief national coach of the Indian Badminton Team Pullela Gopichand are among others who will be present at the event.