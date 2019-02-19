Book anti-nationals trying to disturb communal harmony: Bar Association

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Intensifying its protest against dastardly terrorist attack on CRPF convoy at Pulwama on fourth day, the J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, on Monday urged the Governor and administration to book all anti-national elements, who are trying to vitiate the otherwise peaceful atmosphere of Jammu and disturbing centuries-old communal harmony and brotherhood in the region.

Earlier, a number of lawyers, led by B S Slathia, Senior Advocate and President Bar Association, assembled outside the Court premises and staged a protest demonstration. The lawyers as well as general public gathered on Dharna site, expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, who gave supreme sacrifice in the service of nation.

The speakers were infuriated on unwarranted approach of JKAP for biased action against peaceful nationalists raising pro-India and anti-Pakistan slogans, while giving a leeway and protection to anti-nationals, who were raising anti-national and provocative slogans.

The speakers unanimously resolved that they would neither allow nor tolerate anyone to raise anti-national slogans. Deprecating malicious campaign by the few vested to give a communal colour to present protest, the lawyers asserted that the elements, who are out to exploit the situation on communal lines, need to be identified and booked under law. Eulogising the valour and courage of armed forces for fighting against militancy, the speakers urged the Government to deal anti-nationals with iron hand for wiping out militancy from the State.

At the same time, Slathia expressed his anguish over the conduct of deployed Police personnel including some officers towards nationalist people of Jammu.

The Bar Association further urged the Prime Minister to take strict action against all such forces responsible for Pulwama attack. The Bar Association has also taken a serious view of the fact that the attack on CRPF convoy was not possible without the active support of sleeper-cells, which should be identified and dealt with under law at the earliest. “Needless to mention that some political parties in the State are sheltering and facilitating such anti-national elements to make their foot hold in the State,” the association members said.

Slathia further said that lawyer fraternity is of the firm resolve that they will relentlessly fight till anti-national elements are weeded out from State.

Among those who participated in the protest included Sachin Gupta (Vice President), Prem N Sadotra (Gen Secretary), Himanshu Sharma (Joint Secretary), Chetan Misri (Treasurer), Daljit Singh Manhas, Sunil Sethi, A K Sawhney, R K Kotwal, Ajay Sharma, Kishore Kumar, Abhinav Sharma, Vikram Sharma, Pardeep Majotra, Jyoti Mishra, Jatinder Singh, C M Sharma, Ravinder Sharma, Bansi Lal Sharma, Baldev Singh, Raghbir Singh, Srishti Paul Mengi, Monish Chopra, Parimoksh, Rohit Bhagat, Suresh Chander Sharma, Abhishek Wazir, Surjit Singh Andotra, Ranjit Singh Jamwal, Azhar Khan, Nikash, K J Singh, Rajeev Chargotra, Asheesh Sharma, Vikas Sharma, Umesh Sharma, Sushant Samnotra, Saurav Banotra, Roshan Choudhary, R S Durswal, M S Qureshi, Sameer Qureshi, Javed Khan, Shakeel, Rakesh Kumar, Dharamvir, Sanjay Sharma, Vishal Salaria, Arun Kandroo, Deepak Basak, Jasbir Jasrotia, Deepak Basak, Bhanu Singh Bandral, Aman Mahajan, Manik Gupta, Gurdev Singh Thakur, Divya Ishan, Leena Devi, Nitin Gupta, Bhanu Singh, Vishkush Anand, Rahul Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Amit Manhas, Harmit Mehta, Arvind Khajuria, Mohinder Singh Palli, Rakesh Sharma, Ravi Dogra, Birjesh Badyal, Bhanu Jasrotia, Varun Kotwal, Ghara Kumar, Sahib Aggerwal, Bhavishya Sudan, Atul Raina, Pardeep Gupta, Kamal Magotra, Nitin Nand, Arjun Singh Manhas, Rohan Singh, Dharmavir Khajuria, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Suraj Singh, Amit Sharma, Sahil Anand, Ashish Kant Sharma, Pulkit Churango, Abhishek Dogra, Manjit Sarkaria, Sachin Dev Singh, Munish Sharma, Kunal Kohli, Arjun Singh Manhas, Vikas, Nitin Bhardwaj, Nitin Bakshi, Aman Dev Singh, Vikram Jamwal, Bhagirath, Sunit K Loachan, Ajay Singh and Pardeep Chib.