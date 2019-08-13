Bomb threat at Chandigarh mall, shoppers evacuated

AGENCY Chandigarh: People were evacuated from a popular mall here on Monday afternoon after police received a call claiming that a bomb may have been planted on the premises, a senior police official said. Local police units, anti-sabotage check team along with bomb disposal squad were carrying out searches in the mall, which was teeming with people on account of Eid holiday, and also in adjoining buildings, he said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, claims parents and daughter were getting threats
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ to release on December 13
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper