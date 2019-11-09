Bold lady teacher resists abduction bid

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: A bold lady teacher of Government Primary School Rugga on Friday foiled abduction bid by a group of youths showing extraordinary courage and boldness.

According to report, she was walking on a village road of Parat when she faced an abduction bid by 4 – 5 youths. In a jiffy, she gathered courage and resisted their attempt. She continued struggling, stoned them and took out a knife also when in the meanwhile another car appeared on the road forcing the youths to flee.

While fleeing they hurled a threat that if she report the matter to police she will have to face dire consequences. The victim has however identified one of the attackers as Rakesh Kumar alias Rockey, son of late Kundan Lal, resident of Dandesar.

According to details, the miscreants who knew that the teacher walks back to home on the lonely road of the village laid a Naka to kidnap her. Though she resisted their attempt, it was to her good luck that another car appeared on the road and its occupants came to her rescue.

The matter was immediately reported to SHO Sunderbani and a case FIR 99/2019 was registered under Sections 341, 323,386 and 511 IPC against Rakesh Kumar and others who are absconding. The police has launched manhunt to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, All Jammu, Kashmir Ladakh Teachers Federation (AJKTF) State Vice President Reeta Sharma, Senior Lecturer has expressed deep concern over the security and safety of female teachers and students who travel alone from their residence to the places of their works/school. Gulshan Raina District President of AJKLTF strongly condemned the attack on woman teacher.

They appealed to the Director of School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta to recognize the courage of the female teacher by suitably awarding her.