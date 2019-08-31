Body of youth found

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A body of a youth was found from Nallah in Rajbagh area on Friday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body of youth lying at Tarna Nallah informed the police which rushed to spot and shifted it to mortuary. The deceased has been identified as Naresh Kumar, son of Ram Krishan, resident of Palli Morh. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
