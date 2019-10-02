Body of unidentified terrorist found in Kangan

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday found the body of an unidentified terrorist in the forest area of Kangan in Ganderbal district, taking the total number of ultras killed in the four-day-old operation to two. “The body of a terrorist was recovered from Gangabal area where an operation was launched on September 28,” an Army official said. The toll of the terrorists killed in the ongoing operation has now gone up to two, he said. The official said while the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was not yet known, they were both believed to be Pakistan nationals.
One terrorist was killed in the firefight with security forces on September 28.
