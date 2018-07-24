Body of suspected Pakistani intruder found near LoC in Rajouri

The body of 30-year-old man was found lying in Nowshera sector’s Sair village yesterday, a police officer said.
Some Pakistani currency, a pocket diary and a few cigarettes of Pakistan make were recovered from the deceased, he added.
It is believed that the deceased might have come in contact with live wire while crossing over to this side of the LoC, resulting in his death, the officer said.
The police said the body was laid to rest after completing the legal and medical formalities. (PTI)
