Body of second landslide victim recovered in JK’s Ramban

Banihal (JK): Rescuers today recovered the body of a 43-year-old man, who had been missing after a landlside struck a road construction site in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, raising the death toll in the incident to two.
The landslide struck during the construction of a link road Seri-Seencha village last evening. Yesterday, rescuers recovered the body of Abdul Rashid Panch, 55, who worked at the site as a help.
When the rescue operation began this morning, the body of Farooq Ahmad Sheikh was recovered, a police officer said.
Sheikh, a resident of Bagna, was on his way home when he and Panch were buried under the debris brought down by the landlside. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Good to romance Katrina in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’: Salman Khan
Madhuri excited to team up with Anil Kapoor after 17 years
Jugal, Sat inaugurate ‘Count Fitness Premium Gym’
Natrang presents Munshi Premchand’s play Balak
Schizophrenia: causes, signs, symptoms and prevention
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper