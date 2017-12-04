Body of second landslide victim recovered in JK’s Ramban

Banihal (JK): Rescuers today recovered the body of a 43-year-old man, who had been missing after a landlside struck a road construction site in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, raising the death toll in the incident to two.

The landslide struck during the construction of a link road Seri-Seencha village last evening. Yesterday, rescuers recovered the body of Abdul Rashid Panch, 55, who worked at the site as a help.

When the rescue operation began this morning, the body of Farooq Ahmad Sheikh was recovered, a police officer said.

Sheikh, a resident of Bagna, was on his way home when he and Panch were buried under the debris brought down by the landlside. (PTI)