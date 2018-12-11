Body of missing driver recovered in Rajouri

Jammu: A 29-year-old driver, missing since early December, was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said Tuesday.
The body of Ram Chander Prakesh, alias Vicky, resident of Siot village of Nowshera, was recovered from a stream near Lamberi village on Monday night, they said, adding that the deceased was missing since December 2.
The body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased after completion of legal formalities, a senior official said.
Family members and relatives of the victim had blocked the Jammu-Poonch road, demanding a thorough investigation. The blockade was cleared following assurances from senior police officials.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Using Laxmi Agarwal as lens to tell larger story on acid violence in India: Meghna Gulzar
I’m totally fine: Shahid Kapoor debunks reports of stomach cancer
Rani Mukerji’s next is ‘Mardaani 2’
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 09TH –– 15TH DECEMBER 2018
Do you have a narcissistic parent? Here’s how to know!
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper