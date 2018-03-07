Body of minor boy recovered in J-K’s Samba

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Police today recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy under mysterious circumstances in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The body of the boy, identified as Sonu, was recovered under mysterious circumstances from outskirts of Meen Sarkar village in Samba district this morning, Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anil Magotra told PTI.

The boy along with his family had gone to attend a religious congregation (jagran) in the village, he said, adding that the family returned, leaving the boy behind as he insisted on staying back with other kids.

He did not return to his home till the morning after which his body was recovered in the outskirts , the official said.

Magotra said that a case was registered and the investigation has been initiated.

The post-mortem has been conducted after constituting a board of doctors to investigate other angels involved in the case, he said. (PTI)