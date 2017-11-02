Body of man found hanging from tree in Reasi

Jammu: The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district today, a police officer said.
On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and found Rashpal Singh hanged from a tree in the fields about 100 meters away from his house in the Darman area of Pouni tehsil, he said.
The body was recovered and investigations begun, he said.
PTI
