Body of man found hanging from tree in Reasi

Jammu: The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district today, a police officer said.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and found Rashpal Singh hanged from a tree in the fields about 100 meters away from his house in the Darman area of Pouni tehsil, he said.

The body was recovered and investigations begun, he said.

PTI