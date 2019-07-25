Body of drowned youth retrieved

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The body of a drowned youth was fished out from a
dam in Uri area of Baramulla district on Wednesday.
According to a report, body of Momin Manzoor of Jallsheeri
who was drowned in river Jhelum on Sunday when he was taking a bath was
retrieved from a dam at Uri Power Project-II.
