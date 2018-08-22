Body of BJP worker found in Pulwama

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A BJP worker was found dead today after he was kidnapped by suspected terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The bullet-riddled body of Shabir Ahmad Bhat was found in the fields at Rakh-e-Litter area of Kupwara, a police official said.

Bhat was abducted by suspected terrorists last night, he said. (PTI)