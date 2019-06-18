Body of 23-yr-old youth found

Share Share Share 0

State Times News

POONCH: Police on Monday recovered a body of 23-year-old youth under mysterious conditions in Poonch on Monday.

As per the details, some locals on seeing a body lying near the middle school at City Ward No. 7 Poonch informed the police which rushed to the spot and shifted the same to hospital.

The deceased has been identified Mohd Raiz (23), son of Mohd Bashir of Bheria Loran area.

The body was handed over to family of the deceased for last rites after post-mortem at the district Hospital.

A case under 174 CrPc was registered and further investigations initiated to ascertain the cause of death.