Body found in toilet in Katra town

Jammu: The body of a man was found in a toilet in Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishnodevi Devi cave shrine on Thursday, police said.
Information was received that the body of one Gurab Kumar of Akhnoor was found in a Sulabh toilet at Katra, a police officer said.
Team rushed to the place and recovered the body, he said adding that the death occurred in mysterious circumstances and cause required to be ascertained.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated, he said adding that the body was shifted to a hospital in Katra for post-mortem.
