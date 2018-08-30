Body found in toilet in Katra town: police

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The body of a man was found in a toilet in Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishnodevi Devi cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Reasi district in J&K today, police said.

Information was received that the body of one Gurab Kumar of Akhnoor was found in a Sulabh tiolet at Katra today, a police officer said.

Team rushed to the place and recovered the body, he said adding that the death occurred in mysterious circumstances and cause required to be ascertained.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, he said adding that the body was shifted to a hospital in Katra for post-mortem. (PTI)