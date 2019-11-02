Body found from Tawi

state times news JAMMU: Body of man was found from Tawi River on Friday. As per the details, some passerby on seeing a body lying along bank of Tawi River informed the police which shifted it to mortuary for identification. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
