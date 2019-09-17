Body found from canal

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Body of a man was found from a canal here at Canal Road on Monday. As per the details, locals on seeing a body trapped in iron grill in the canal, informed the police which shifted it to mortuary. His identity is yet to be ascertained. Police has flashed message to all police stations regarding the same.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Long way to go: Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness
Why should you erase unnecessary ‘sorry’ from your dictionary!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 15TH –– 21TH SEPTEMBER 2019
Actor Aamir Khan, Div Com Ladakh discuss Water Conservation measures
Workshop on ‘Importance of Nutrition for Better Health’ held
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper