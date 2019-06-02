Body found at railway track

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: An unidentified male body was recovered from railway track at Nanak Chak area, here on Saturday.
The body was shifted to mortuary room of District Hospital Samba for identification/post-mortem, police official said.
Police has taken cognizance of the matter and started investigation.
