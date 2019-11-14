Body found

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
A body of man was found at Jammu Railway Station on Wednesday.
As
per the details, some passersby on seeing a man lying unconscious at Platform
No 1, Railway Station Jammu informed the police which shifted him to hospital
where doctors declared him as brought dead.
Later the body was kept in mortuary for identification.
