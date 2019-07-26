STATE TIMES NEWs SAMBA: An unidentified male body found from Kahdd at Village Jatwal area of Ghagwal in District Samba. According to a report some locals on seeing an unidentified body at Jatwal near Khadd under informed to police which reached the spot and shifted it mortuary room of District Hospital Samba for identification. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
