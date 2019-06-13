Body Building trials on June 16

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Body Building Association of Jammu and Kashmir (BBAJK) is holding selection trials at International Gym Sainik Colony Jammu on June 16 between 4:00 to 6:00 PM.

“The trials will be held to pick the team for 53rd Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship to be held at Mangolia, China from September 11 to 17 and 11th World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship to be held on November, 2019,” said Rajesh Dutta, General Secretary BBAJK in a handout issued on Thursday.

All the interested body builders and best physique athlete are asked to report at International Gym, Sainik Colony on the aforesaid date.

The selected body builders and best physique athlete will further participate in the final selection trials to be held at Khammam, Andhra Pradesh from July 6 to 8, 2019, he said and asked all the athletes not to take any medicine which are banned by WADA and NADA.