BoDs of JKHDC Ltd reconstituted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday reconstituted Board of Directors (BoDs) of Jammu & Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation (JKHDC) Limited. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Jammu & Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation in terms of Article 76 of the Articles of Association (AoA) of the Corporation,” reads the order issued by Manoj K. Dwivedi, Commissioner/ Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department. “Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K. K. Sharma will be the Chairman of the Board while A.K Mehta, Financial Commissioner Finance Department, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning & Development Department, Manoj K. Dwivedi, IAS Commissioner/ Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Santosh Kumar Singh, Additional Development Commissioner, Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi, Babila Rakhwal, Director, Handloom Development Department, J&K and Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, J&K State Handloom Development Corporation Limited will be its Directors,” it added.
