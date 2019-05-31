BoDs of J&K HDCL reconstituted

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday reconstituted the Board of Directors of the Jammu & Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation Limited (J&K HDCL).

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Jammu of Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation in terms of Article 76 of the Articles of Association (AoA) of the Corporation,” reads the order issued by Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary, I&C Department. K. Skandan, Advisor to Governor will be the Chairman of the Board while A. K. Mehta, IAS Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Navin K. Choudhary, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary Planning & Development Department, Anil Raj Kumar, Director Additional Development Commissioner, Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi, Rubina Kousar, KAS Director, Handloom Development Department, J&K and Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, J&K State Handloom Development Corporation Limited, will be its Directors.