BoDs of J&K HDCL reconstituted

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday reconstituted the Board of
Directors of the Jammu & Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation Limited
(J&K HDCL).
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the reconstitution of
the Board of Directors of Jammu of Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development
Corporation in terms of Article 76 of the Articles of Association (AoA) of the
Corporation,” reads the order issued by Navin K. Choudhary, Principal
Secretary, I&C Department. K. Skandan, Advisor to Governor will be the
Chairman of the Board while A. K. Mehta,
IAS Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Navin K. Choudhary, IAS, Principal
Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal
Secretary Planning & Development Department, Anil Raj Kumar, Director
Additional Development Commissioner,
Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New
Delhi, Rubina Kousar, KAS Director, Handloom Development Department, J&K
and Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, J&K State
Handloom Development
Corporation Limited, will be its Directors.
