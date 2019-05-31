BoDs of J&K Handicrafts Corpn reconstituted

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday reconstituted the Board of Directors (BoDs) of the J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation. According to an order issued by the Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary, I&C Department, K. Skandan, Advisor to Governor will be the Chairman of the reconstituted Board of Directors.

The Directors include A.K Mehta, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Rohit Kansal, IAS Principal Secretary, Planning & Development Department, Inder Jeet, KAS, Director Handicrafts, J&K, J.S Dua, Incharge Managing Director, Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation, Chairman, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Srlnagar and Chairman, Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu.