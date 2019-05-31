BoDs of J&K Handicrafts Corpn reconstituted

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Government on Thursday reconstituted the Board of
Directors (BoDs) of the J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation. According to
an order issued by the Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary, I&C
Department, K. Skandan, Advisor to
Governor will be the Chairman of the reconstituted Board of Directors.
The Directors include A.K Mehta, Principal Secretary,
Finance Department, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary Industries and
Commerce Department, Rohit Kansal, IAS Principal Secretary, Planning &
Development Department, Inder Jeet, KAS, Director Handicrafts, J&K, J.S
Dua, Incharge Managing Director, Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation, Chairman,
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Srlnagar and Chairman, Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry,
Jammu.
