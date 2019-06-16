BODs decision to bring JK Bank under RTI welcomed

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prominent RTI Activist Raman Sharma, who was also one of the petitioners before the Jammu and Kashmir State Information Commission to bring J&K Bank under the ambit of RTI Act in 2011 has welcomed the decision of the board of directors of the bank and incumbent Chairman of the bank who accepted the resolution to bring the bank under the RTI Act and CVC guidelines.

Implementation of RTI Act and CVC guidelines to ensure greater transparency and accountability has remained a long pending demand of masses in general including Raman who in past had brought to light a number of wrongdoings through his activism.

It was the result of persistent efforts by people like Sharma that the Bank implemented on June 15, the directions given by Governor’s administration early this year. Sharma also congratulated Governor Satya Pal Malik, all his advisors and Chief Secretary of the state who took this bold and pro transparency decision which could not have been possible in case of a political government.