Boat capsizes in Jhelum, 3 feared drowned

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Three boys were feared drowned while two others were rescued when a boat capsized in Jhelum River in Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately by the police and state disaster response force personnel, but so far there is no trace of the missing boys, the police said. The search operations will resume tomorrow morning, they said, adding there were bleak chances of finding any of them alive. Those drowned have been identified as Anzar Wani son of Farooq Ahmad Wani, Tafuil Ahmad Shah son of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and Shaid Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Syed Shah al residents of Dewanbagh Baramulla.