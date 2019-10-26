Board Exams: Arrangements finalised at Ganderbal

State Times News

GANDERBAL: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan on Friday finalized the arrangements for forthcoming Board Examinations in the district.

The meeting was attend by ADC, Farooq Ahmad Baba, ASP, Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, Dy. CEO Ganderbal, Principals of institutions identified for examination centers, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Assistant Secretary, JKBOSE Office Ganderbal besides other concerned officials.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held regarding identification of examination centers in the district, transportation of examination related material/stationery, manpower, flying squad, security plan, distribution of roll number slips/admit cards to students, identification of magistrates, heating arrangements in examination centers, etc. The meeting was informed that 27 centers have been identified for 10th Board exams at 21 locations besides 15 centers are identified for 12th Board exams at 12 locations across the district in different education institutions.

While reviewing the identification of staff for board examination, the Assistant Secretary, JKBOSE informed the meeting that teams have already been constituted including examination superintendents and list of same will be shared with the CEO before the commencement of exams.

During the meeting, DC also sought the detail regarding distributing of Roll Number Slips/Admit Cards to the students. It was given out that designated roll number slip distribution counters would remain open for next two days.

While reviewing the arrangements, the DC stressed for carrying out board exams in a hassle-free and transparent manner and said that section 144 CrPc will remain imposed in and around the examination centres in the district.

It was also decided that the district administration will arrange transport facility for the students appearing in BOSE Exams and will ferry the students to the examination centers where ever required.

Later, DDC also chaired a meeting with the Rural Development Department to review the process of works under execution of RDD. During the meeting, threadbare discussions was held on 14th FC, status of MGNREGA works, SBM (Grameen), PMAY, status of works identified in Back to Village programme, Construction of Panchayat Bhawans under RSGA, Geo-Tagging of MGNREGA works.

During the meeting, the DDC sought the details of all works under execution in the district.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADDC Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, ADC, CPO, ACD, DPO and other concerned.