Board exam timing changed to 1 pm

JAMMU: The timing of ongoing Board examination of Class 12th and Class 11th annual regular Session-2019 in Kashmir division has been changed from 12:30 pm to 1 pm in view of the commencement of 8th standard examinations. The new timing shall be effective from 18 November, 2019.
