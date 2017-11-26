Blue Team of Canara Bank lifts cricket trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Canara Bank Officers Association, J&K region lead by Sandeep Gupta Secretary J&K and Harish Salotra Chairman J&K organized Canpal T20 Cricket Cup at State Sports Council Ground at Green Belt Park, here on Sunday.

The match was played between Blue and Red teams of the Association. Blue team was led by captain Govind and Red team by Vikramjeet.

Red team won the toss and elected to field first. Blue team set target of 170 runs which in reply Red team failed to chase and lost the match.

Harish was declared Man of the Match while Archana got the the Best Women Player award and Ashwani Bhat bagged the best scorer trophy whereas Stanzin got the best wicket taker trophy.

Sushil Kumar shared the maximum sixer award with Harish whereas Saloni Wahi was given best cricketing spirit award.

The match was officiated by Anil Kumar Jha, Rakesh Choudhary and Karan Gupta.

In the closing ceremony, Ranjit Kalra, former cricketer and Vice Chairman Sports Council Jammu and Sports Advisor to Government of Laksadweep was the Chief Guest who in the presence of S.K Bhanu, acting Regional Head for J&K for Canara Bank distributed the prizes.

Anju Gupta, Zonal Physical Education Officer, Vikas Gupta General Secretary J&K Judo Association and Joint Secretary JFI, Radhey Chowdhary of Nitiyam Builders, Arun Gupta General Secretary JPBEF graced the occasion as Guests of Honour. Commentary was done by Radio Mirchi RJ Nishant.