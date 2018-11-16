Blue revolution schemes to boost production, ensure farmer prosperity: Samoon

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Departments Dr. Asghar Hassan Samoon on Thursday inaugurated new block of Fisheries Department constructed in the premises of Directorate of Fisheries, Nowabad.

Director, Fisheries RN Panditta, Joint Director (Projects) Irshad Ahmad Shah, Joint Director (Territorial) Shanti Swaroop Sharma, senior officials and other staff members of the Department were present on the occasion.

Dr. Samoon inspected the newly constructed building and appreciated the employees of the department who worked with utmost dedication to complete the construction work within six months. He also felicitated the employees of the department who contributed in the completion of the said new block.

He also interacted with the staff members of the department and listened to their issues.

Principal Secretary was informed that the Department has introduced two new species of fish- Paku and Pangasius.

Dr Samoon said that the Blue Revolution is being implemented to achieve economic prosperity of fishermen and fish farmers and to contribute towards food and nutritional security through optimum utilization of water resources for fisheries development.

He said that the main object of the project is to increase both fish production and fish productivity from aquaculture and fisheries resources of the inland and marine fisheries.