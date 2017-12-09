Blue eyed ‘absconder’ gets plum ULB posting

In job for ‘one’ month, absconding for ‘four’ years

MUHAMMAD MUKARRAM

SRINAGAR: As there is no let up in the allegations of ‘irregularities and non-transparency’ in the Urban Local Bodies Department, Kashmir, (ULBK), which is headed by the Deputy Chief Minister, an official who was illegally appointed and despite being absconding for more than three years from the department, managed to get plum posting in Municipal Committee Ganderbal after getting transfer and posting order.

In 2013, the then Executive Officer Municipal Committee (MC) Bandipora, Abdul Rashid Shah, who was later terminated from the services by the government and marked as deadwood, had illegally appointed one, Dar Zahid Rashid in MC Bandipora, sources privy to ULB(K) told STATE TIMES. As per official MC Bandipora records, he was given only one month’s salary the same year and later was not visible anywhere for four years.

Interestingly, from 2013 to 2016, the aforesaid official was absconding and neither any salary was drawn in his favour nor he was on any payroll for this period. But shockingly and suddenly on 27 October 2016, Directorate of Urban Local Bodies Kashmir issued transfer and posting order of the aforesaid official, vide No DULB/ESTT/PS/874 of 2016, despite the fact that he had not attended a single day of duty for four years.

The order copy, which is in possession of STATE TIMES reads that, “Without prejudice to the status of basic appointment/ present status/ outcome of enquiry ordered by the government/ Vigilance/ Crime Branch/Court case, if any pending or under process against the official, Dar Zahid Rashid of Municipal Committee Bandipora is hereby transferred and posted to Municipal committee Ganderbal with immediate effect.”

According to sources, when the aforesaid official was not even on pay roll or on attendance sheet for four years, one fails to understand how the Director of ULB(K) transferred him and on what basis Executive Officer, MC, Bandipora has relieved him.

The sources further added that the aforesaid official is very close to one of cabinet minister in the ruling PDP led BJP government. After being illegally appointed and later having absconded for a period of four years, the minster gave him DO letter, addressed to Director ULB (K), asking him to post the official so that he will continue his duty from MC Ganderbal.

The another document available with STATE TIMES reveals that the Executive Officer, MC, Bandipora, Nazir Ahmed has raised his voice and written a letter to Director ULB(K) on February 27, 2017, under the subject ‘Fraudulent and motivated relieving order’, which was later thrown into dustbin as the aforesaid official has political influence.

The letter reads that, “In light of the records which reveal the then Executive Officer has relieved one Dar Zahid Rashid on the same day and date the rescinded order has been issued by your good office on 01-11-2016, while thoroughly examining the case it has come to the light the aforesaid official has not been on the ac- quittance roll since May 2013 and till date salary has not been disbursed in favour of the said person from April 2013 onwards. No records of service book or LPC of the relieved person is available in the office,” reads letter sent by Executive Officer Municipal Committee Bandipora to Director ULB (K).

Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi said that, “I have recently assumed the charge. I will look into the matter.”