BLSKS unveils mega Navratra festival at Katra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: To promote the traditional culture of J&K Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BKSKS) organised two days Navratra festival under the caption ‘Two Days Devotional Folk Song Cum Dance Festival’ in coordination with Durga Pooja Samiti ,Katra (Vaishno Devi ) at Main Fountain Chowk, Bus Stand Katra under the aegis of Union Ministry of Culture , Govt. of India and presented scintillating performance with the renowned artistes of the State.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of traditional lamp by the Chief Guest Deepak Paroch, President Durga Pooja Samiti Katra, Neelam Kahjuria,SDM Katra, Vinod Sharma DSP Katra while renowned members of the Durga Pooja Samiti were Executive Members Shanker Dass, Rajinder Heera, Vinay Heera, Neelam Arora, Neeraj Plaser, Rahul Gandotra they all were also Guests of Honour. V.K Magotra, MD, BLSKS and R.P Amla, Event Director were also present on the occasion. Main attraction of the programme was glimpses of Mata Vaishno Devi like Geetru, folk form of Dogri folk (Kalaye Kanwan) , Dogri dance Maiya he Maiya , Meri Mayi Da Jhula Sat-Rangiyan , Dandaras , Bakh, Bhajans and Sufiana, comedy, songs and Dances presented by artistes.

At the venue of the programme a glorious Mata Ka Pandal Akhand Jyoti has already been established by the Durga Pooja Samiti. A large number of devotees thronged the venue to witness devotional song cum dance festival being organised by over 60 renowned folk artistes of the State. Earlier, the programe was presented at Trikuta Public Higher Sec. School, Katra on the theme of Beti Bachao-Beti Padao and Swatch Bharat for students of host school.

Since the programme coincided with the ongoing Chaitra Navratras , the devotional songs and dances by the artistes were added attraction of the programme. The main attraction of the devotional folk song cum dance festival was Usha Handoo, Zulekha Farid, K.K.Joshi and Raju Bajgal. Troupes which participated in the festival were Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan, Raju Bajgal and Party , Sanjay Pashi and Party , M.C Kotwal and Party, Deepak Kumar and Party, Sahil Gill and Party, Ali Mohd. and Party, Ram Ditta and Party. The programme was conducted by K.K Joshi, Vice Chairman BLSKS.