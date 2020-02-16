Blood should flow in veins not in drains: SNCF

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Following the aims and targets of the Nirankari Mission, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation (SNCF) Quila Darhal, Lam organised a blood donation camp at Nowshera under the supervision of Satguru Mata Sudikshaji on Sunday. Nirankari Mission Zone A Udhampur Incharge B P Singh was also present in the camp. During the camp, large number of people from Quila Darhal, Lam, Chowki Hundon, Jhangarh, Narian and Nowshera participated and the youths donated 110 units of blood. BDC Chairman Nowshera said that blood donation is for saving the life of a patient. Head of the Lam Nirankari Unit Khem Raj thanked the youth for donating their blood.

B.P Singh said that blood donation camp is organized on the direction of Satguru Baba Hardev Singh. He said that blood should flow in veins not in drains.