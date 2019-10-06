Blood donation camp held at YCET

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET) in collaboration with Red Cross Society, Thalassemia Society and Blood Bank SMGS Hospital on Saturday organised blood donation camp in the campus.

The delegates of the Red Cross Society were received by the Director YCET Prof. A.K. Srivastava, Administrative Secretary Er. Nidhi Jamwal, Coordinator Student Affairs, Er. Rajnish Magotra. HoDs of all departments were also present along with faculty members.

The faculty members and students of YCET donated blood.

The Red Cross Society delegation and Thalassemia Society members thanked the management of YCET for providing such platform that allows them to engage in the services of the common masses. Faculty members also expressed thanks to the Red Cross Society and the team of SMGS Hospital headed by Dr. Vidushi Gupta for giving them an opportunity to play their parts in the uplifting of the society.

K.K Koul, former Head Pathology/Haemotology GMC Jammu and Sudhir Sethi President Thalassemia Society were also present on the occasion.