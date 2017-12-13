Blood donation camp held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ram Raaj Nar Narayan Sewashram Trust-a Non Government Organization (NGO) carried out the blood donation drive to pay tribute to armed forces and all those brave sons of the soil, who made the supreme sacrifice while in the line of duty.

Sharda Bau, a Veer Nari, wife of Hav Diler Singh Bau who laid down his life at Kargil, came forward and collected volunteers for blood donation, along with her family members at Military Hospital Jammu.

The staff of Military Hospital was all praise for the Veer Nari with a ‘Never Say Die” spirit.

Sharda Bau said that whenever required, she will motivate citizens to donate blood, for future camps.

Director Rajya Sainik Board Brig Harcharan Singh, VSM has planned to undertake certain projects with an aim to bring citizens closer to Shaeed Parivars.

A Flag Day celebrations function is also being planned in fourth week of December 2017 at Jammu by Director Rajya Sainik Board to give homage to the members of armed forces and all those who have laid down their life for the nation.