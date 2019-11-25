‘Block Mandal-Phallian upset with B2V programme’

State Times News

JAMMU: The elected representatives of various Panchayats under Block Mandal-Phallian have expressed resentment against the ‘Back to Village’ programme of the Government, phase second of which is going to start on Nov 25.

Chairman BDC, Madan Lal in presence of a number of Sarpanchs and Panchs, came down heavily on the administration for not fulfilling its promises made during phase-I of ‘Back to Village’ programme.

He said that major issue being confronted by the block is flooding of river Tawi, as during floods, acres of land gets eroded every year, endangering lives of people residing in the area.

He further said that demand for a concrete embankment on river Tawi in the area has been raised several times before the authorities but all went in vain.

“‘Back to Village’ programme brought a ray of hope for us and we wholeheartedly supported the initiative and welcomed government’s representatives with open arms with a hope that now our genuine issues would be readdressed,” he asserted.

All the representatives unanimously urged the administration to ensure safety of people by constructing concrete embankment along river Tawi, as acres of land is eroded every year during floods.

At certain occasions in past, houses were washed away and crops were damaged during rainy season, he added.

The public representatives from Block Mandal-Phallian demanded construction of concrete embankment along river Tawi to save people from floods and release of funds under various State/Central sponsored schemes, which is due from months.

Others present on the occasion included Sarpanch Bishan Dass, Sarpanch Balbir Singh, Sarpanch Khazoor Raj, Sarpanch Somnath Dogra, Sarpanch Balbir Kumar, Sarpanch Jyoti Motton, Sarpanch Ichaya Devi, Sarpanch Amar Jeet Kour and Sarpanch Sonam Aulakh along with all Panchs of the block.