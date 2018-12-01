Block level sports meet under ‘Khelo India’ begins

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The district administration organised various sports competitions under the aegis of Khelo India programme at Panchayat Kirchi in Dudu block of the district.

Pertinently, this is a block level Sports and Physical Aptitude Test (SPAT) being conducted to select the promising players in different games and sports for further training.

Students both boys and girls from different educational institutions of the block and other adjoining areas participated in the competition. While highlighting the importance of sports for overall development, Manager Sports Council, Udhampur Satish Chopra applauded the students for their efforts and encouraged them to make the best use of such platform to display their talent. Among others Block Development Officer, Latti, Lal Chand Technical coaches from Sports Council J&K besides prominent citizens, staff members and students were present on the occasion.