Block Congress Hiranagar meet held

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Carrying on its objective of discussing the common issues/problems pertaining to local people Block Congress Hiranagar held monthly meeting at Hiranagar, on Tuesday. District Congress President Former MLC Subash Gupta presided over the meeting whereas; large number of party activists including Ex-Panches and Sarpanches participated.

During the meeting the representatives of the respected areas highlighted their demands which need to be addressed at the earliest.

The representatives apprised Subash Gupta that BPL Ration Card holders are badly suffering for want of ration as the new Ration Cards has not been issued to them. Because the concern, CAPD officials are not doing the needful with the excuse that they have not so for received the password of software of CAPD Deptt.

They also told that thousands of cases for old Age pension are lying pending for the last more than two years for sanction. In such conditions the poor old age people are bound to wander concerning office on and off.

Raising shortage of drinking water in the area the activists said that majority of the deep bore hand pumps are lying defunct for more than last two years, due to which scarcity of drinking water had recahed at an alarming stage. The people demanding repair of hand pumps asked Subash Gupta to initiate efforts for water supply through water tankers.

The people also apprised Subash Gupta that during the construction of Dayalachak-Katal road the concerning agency didn’t bothered to remove the old electric poles, which are standing in the centre of road giving birth to accidents. The participants demanded shifting of electric poles from road to avoid any damage due to accidents.

Subash Gupta after listening to the problems of the representatives said that escalating hardships of public and lackadaisical attitude of the government toward the redressal of the problems had proved that the state coalition as well as the union government had turned Nelsons’ eye towards public.

Subash Gupta assured that he would project their demands and problems before the concerned authorities for their early redressal.

Yugal Kishore Bali, Ramesh Kundal, Parveen Bhagat, Rameshwar Sharma, Narinder Singh, Narinder Rathore, Master Satpal Sharma, Harbhajan Singh Saini, Mohinder Sharma, Bishan Singh Jasrotia, and many others were present on the occasion.