Blind T20 WC: India continue winning run; beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets

AHMEDABAD: Riding on an unbeaten 99 by Prakash J, India defeated Sri Lanka by nine-wickets in the T20 World Cup for the Blind at the Sardar Patel Stadium here today.
Batting first after losing the toss, Sri Lanka scored 186 for 8, helped by half-century by Chandana Deshapriya (62) and Pathum Samam Kumara’s unbeaten 30.
While Sunil grabbed three wickets conceding 30 runs, Ajay Kumar took two wickets. The hosts chased the target in just 13.3 overs, losing a wicket in the process.
Prakash J, scored a quick fire unbeaten 99 off 68 balls and was declared Man of the Match. His knock comprised 20 boundaries. Ketan Patel ably supported Prakash and remained unbeaten on 56 off 28 balls.
India’s Ganesh Muhundkar was run out by Ruwan Wasantha. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel were present on the occasion.
Rupani assured support to blind cricket players from the state.
“Government has always supported the differently-abled, and is with them. We have received request to provide government jobs to the cricketers playing in national team.
We will consider and take positive decision in this regard,” said the Chief Minister.
score board
Sri Lanka innings
Suranga Sampath (B3) b Sunil (B3) 22
Pathum Saman Kumara (B1) retired 30
Ruwan Wasantha (B2)† c Venkateswara Rao D b Sunil (B3) 03
Dimuthu Ravindra (B1) run out (Ganesh Babubhai Mundakar) 18
Chandana (B3) st Prakash J (B3)† b Ajay Reddy (B2) 62
Upul Sanjeewa Kankanam Gamage (B2) b Sunil (B3) 08
Rpriyantha Kumara (B3) st Prakash J (B3)† b Ajay Reddy (B2) 10
Kavidu Sahan Kumara Thoma Dura (B1) run out (Sunil (B3)) 04
Dinesh Nihara Mathugama (B3) not out 00
Dinesh Maduwantha (B3) run out (Prakash J (B3)†) 00
Kosala Herath (B1) not out 02
Extras 27
Total 186/8
India innings
Prakash J (B3)† not out 99
Ganesh Babubhai st Ruwan (B2)† b Dinesh Nihara (B3) 11
Ketan Patel (B1) not out 56
Extras 21
Total 187/1
