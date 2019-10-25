Blast in junkyard

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A blast occurred at a junkyard in Kaluchak area on Friday. As per the details, a blast occurred in the junk shop belonging to Ramesh Kumar. On hearing the sound, locals reached the spot and informed the police. During investigation, police learnt that the blast occurred due to explosion of a shell lying in the shop.
