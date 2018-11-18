Blast at religious congregation in Amritsar, casualties feared

Amritsar: A blast rocked a religious congregation here on Sunday in which casualties were feared, police said.
The blast occurred at the congregation at Adhiwala village here, Amritsar SSP (Rural) Parampal Singh said.
Further details are awaited. (PTI)
