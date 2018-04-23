Blame game

Share Share 0 Share 0

Once again government has appealed students to go back to classes in Jammu region where as there is unrest post Kathua incident. But there have been no such directives for the Kashmir Valley students who on the drop of pin resort to stone-pelting targeting security forces. The agenda are clear and the type has been cast. With mainstream separatists leaders remaining silent for a long time the second rung separatists are active and pursuing the Pak-designed agenda of keeping the valley boiling and targeting security forces. Surprisingly the situation has not turned volatile up-till now in the latest incident what other wise would have been. Now Darbar will be moving to summer joint in Kashmir valley one can expect another summer of unrest there. The unabated violence the Kashmir Valley has seen the widening of the wedge between the ruling partners and has tilted precariously balance towards Azadi. Umpteen times the rulers have been saying that they are keen to talk but violence has to subside. What holds the governments’ in New Delhi and Kashmir to deal sternly with the prevailing situation? Some must be seeing students taking to streets as the beginning of civil disobedience in any society and casualties are ‘martyrs’ who are forcibly made. What is dangerous is the ideological conviction of the present generation is far more superior to that of the terror groups during the previous years’ especially from 1990. Kashmir is also witnessing a trend of Pan-Islamisation where the young boys are opting for the path of terrorism knowing well that they are at the risk of being killed. The number of young boys joining the terrorists’ ranks has increased. Though it is too early to come to any conclusion, but emergence of such a trend is a dangerous one as ISIS weaning its influence in Syria and other countries may find these youth right fodder to carry out their missions in India. Security forces are always on the target of such elements. The situation has not changed much in valley when it comes to malign security forces. They are the first hand rescuers whenever catastrophe struck the region. But the blame game continues without any remorse.