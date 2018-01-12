‘Black Widow’ standalone movie finds writer in Jac Schaeffer

Los Angeles: The highly anticipated “Black Widow” standalone movie starring Scarlett Johansson has roped in Jac Schaeffer to pen the script.

Marvel President Kevin Feige met with several candidates before tapping Schaeffer, reported Variety.

Marvel executives have also met Johansson to discuss what they wanted from a “Black Widow” writer.

Johansson has till now appeared as the character in six films, the next one being this summer’s “Avengers: Infinity War. (PTI)