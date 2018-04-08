Black glasses-focuses ‘pro-separatist’ and ‘anti-Jammu’ agenda

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

In 1944, Subhas Chandra Bose in an address to ‘Indian National Army’ said the words “Give me blood and I will give you freedom”. On similar pattern after 74 years, Mehbooba Mufti CM of J&K, appealed ‘Give me peace, I will pursue dialogue’ – it was an appeal to the people of the State during second week of February 2018, while laying foundation of some development projects in south-Kashmir. She referred to opening of routes like Kargil-Skardu, Jammu-Sialkot, Nowshera-Jhanger, etc. She reiterated agenda of her government to take people of the State out of the mess of violence, initiation of the consultative process in the State to sort out issues and develop Jammu and Kashmir as a model State of the country. How nice the words these politicians speak without analysing their authority and action. The Kashmir violence always hovers around scheme of things engineered from across the border, executed in the State by pro-separatists and applied on ground by youth (stone pelters) of the Valley projected as misguided youth. In context to pursue dialogue, supposedly, there are three rookies that are required to be pursued for peace in the Valley, that are, architect of schemes sitting across the borders, pro-separatists in the Valley and so called misguided youth. The architects of things, thrusting trouble from across the border, are Pakistan Government, Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Intelligence (premier intelligence agency of Pakistan), and terrorist out fits such as: Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and many more, all operating from Pakistan. Among the above formations with which CM has the authority to pursue dialogue is a question mark? In early 90s, Indian position on J&K was: Pakistan has no locus standi on J&K and only dispute is when and how Pakistan will hand over control of PoK to India. This is the same as Modi government’s current position on J&K, so where lays scope of dialogue with any formation architecting trouble from across the borders? The CM has to understand, it is the Union Government, having authority to involve in any sort of dialogue with other country and not Mehbooba as CM of the State. Her desperation to initiate dialogue process with Pakistan has to be routed through Central Government that is not in a mood to initiate at least at this juncture.

When we speak of pro-separatists, it is globally known fact that PDP is consoler of them and it has credited them for fair and smooth elections of 2014 in the State. The arrest of some separatist leaders by NIA was reacted, by CM by stating “You cannot kill an idea, you cannot jail an idea” in July 2017. It was a booster dose for separatists. An important equation to understand is the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma, center’s envoy to hold a “sustained dialogue” process with all stakeholders in the Valley. Here it speaks of CMs inability and underestimation of her capability to pursue talks with pro-separatists. It is well calculated move of BJP to impress Valleyites of BJP’s concern towards them, as interlocutor also prefers talks with Valleyites and just cosmetic surgery in Jammu. So when CM has no local standi to enter into dialogue with Pakistan neither she has been left in a position to talk with separatists, her words that she will pursue dialogue carries no weight-age and just political statement to appease the distanced voters. This is the pro-separatist focus of black glasses.

The anti-Jammu focus, we can deduce from the unilateral decision of CM in setting free approximately ten thousand in number, those involved in criminal activities in Valley such as; stone pelting, damage to government property, injuring thousands of security personnel by withdrawing criminal cases against them with further cash incentives and jobs. This fraternity is responsible for creating an atmosphere in which 112 civilians in 2010, 85 in 2016 and 21 civilians in 2017, lost their lives. Still these criminals appear to be misguided youth to our visionary CM. The sanctity of legal process has been violated by passing “Not Guilty” verdict by a political entity. The CMs offering bailout’s to criminals is a trade-off for political support. The CM has set a new precedent in Valley as ‘Job recruitment policy’. Indulge in stone pelting, damage government property, join militant rank, surrender and get honored by job, cash incentives and withdrawal of criminal cases. Contrarily those involved in stone pelting from Jammu are still facing PSAs and are languishing in jails. When Kashmir region gets to enjoy all rights, it falls on people of Jammu region to do their duties. Whether it is about paying taxes or paying for electricity, these burdens are on Jammu people only. Bulk of tax is collected from Jammu region but bulk of budget is spent on Kashmir region. Jammuites had to fight to get a university; Jammu had to fight to get IIT and AIIMs. In Govt. jobs Kashmiris are favoured ones, aspirants from Jammu region can’t get past interview stage which is dominated by Kashmiri interviewers, who are biased. Job applicant is treated unfavourably because of his or her origin. Discrimination can well be seen from the prospect of representation in the State services including civil secretariat, appointments against various positions like Assistant Professors in the state colleges, medical consultants and lecturers in State Medical Colleges, in Police Department and in other departments of the State Government. We cannot forget the blow that this PDP dominated government put on Jammuites in 2015, when it announced 2-year B. Ed course in JU with 50 per cent marks for admission and one year course in KU with 45 per cent marks for admission when it shifted AIIMS sanctioned for Jammu to Srinagar. In the sports front, of the 12 indoor stadiums only three allocated to Jammu region and nine to Kashmir province including two for Ladakh. The available data on search engine claimed to be obtained through RTI speaks, The J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) has provided around Rs 1.60 crore to various sports associations and educational institutions under the ‘Khelo India Scheme’ during 2016-17 to Kashmir and just peanuts Rs 14 lakh to Jammu. These are some of the highlighted discriminations to say that black glasses always focus ‘Anti-Jammu’ agenda. A complete book comprising of hundreds of pages required tabulating all discriminations against Jammu region and CM Sahiba speaks of equitable development in all three regions.

Concluding my stylus exhibiting honest writing advice to BJP fraternity is that there is urgent need to replace the visionary glasses, they are putting on, leading them to ‘Cataract’ (that causes double vision or sometimes multiple images. A halo type of effect develop around lights) enabling them to differentiate and to understand what ‘pro-separatist’ and ‘anti-Jammu’ means. They need to come out of the idiom’s catchment area ‘One who goes blind in spring, sees only greenery all around’ after all ‘Facts don’t require proof to stand correct’.