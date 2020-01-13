BKS demands Regional Cinema Policy for J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bhartiya Kala Sangam (BKS), Jammu, demanded formation of Regional Cinema Policy in J&K Union Territory on the basis of neighboruing states like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh etc. which will have government funding for promoting such films.

Briefing media persons here, Ramesh Chib, Director Bhartiya Kala Sangam expressed resentment against the government for deliberately ignoring the folk culture of Jammu. He urged government to make Regional Cinema Policy by providing appropriate amount of subsidy to local producers for making regional and short films on the lines of other states.

Chib said that in absence of full-fledged cultural policy, the artist fraternity has suffered tremendously to promote and develop local talent of different culture groups.

Highlighting charter of demands, Chib urged the Lt Governor to direct the Culture Department of J&K to formulate well-conceived cultural policy in the UT in order to cater the overall interests of artists. He further urged government to give exemption of entertainments tax on local and regional films besides, Abhinav Theatre and Tagore Hall may be allowed to screen local and regional films free of cost.

The press conference was attended by Mohan Singh, Janak Khajuria, Madan Rangila, Surinder Manhas, Neelam Kumar Phull, Devinder Kohli, T.R Sharma, Shiv Dev Singh, Rajinder Samyal, Kusum Tickoo and Kamal Sharma.