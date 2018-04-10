BJYM leader calls on Jitendra, highlights issues

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: BJYM District Incharge Kishtwar Sanjay Parihar on Monday called on MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and submitted a charter of demands.

Sanjay Parihar apprised the Union Minister that in Kuntwara area there is dire need of roads and the issue needed immediately attention. Parihar also demanded electrification of Madhal village which is located near the Kishtwar Highway.

He further demanded employment for youth in upcoming hydro-project in District Kishtwar.

Singh gave a patient hearing and assured that all demands will be considered on priority.