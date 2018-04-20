BJYM KDD ogranises cleanliness drive

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Kashmir Displaced District (KDD) unit organized cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan here at Kanachak.

Led by District President BJYM KDD, Kamal Warikoo, the workers cleaned the lanes and by-lanes of the area.

Among others who were present on the occasion include BJP KDD District President, Chand Jee Bhat, Swachh Bharat District In-charge BJYM KDD, Ravinder Bhan, Indu Bhat District Vice President, Ranjan Mattoo District Vice President, Sanjay Bhat and Ravi Mantoo District General Secretaries, Satish Bhat General Secretary BJYM KDD Durga Mandal, Sahil Bhat President BJYM KDD Khir Bhawani Mandal, Sushil Dhar Vice President BJYM KDD Khir Bhawani Mandal, Rikki Bhat Secretary Khir Bhawani Mandal, Ashish Raina General Secretary Khir Bhawani Mandal, Sweety Koul President BJP KDD Mahila Morcha, Babita Kour General Secretary Mahila Morcha KDD, Sanjay Bhat Booth President BJP KDD, Muthi; Rohit Munshi Booth President BJP KDD Bantalab, Maharaj Krishan General Secretary Purkhoo Booth and Vimal Raina and Rakesh Koul District Secretaries.