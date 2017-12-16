BJYM felicitates sportspersons

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday organised a programme under Sushasan Yuva Mahotsav to felicitate State Sportspersons who have excelled in various sports activities at State and national levels.

BJP State President and MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma presided over the function which was attended by BJP State General Secretary Harinder Gupta, BJYM State President Dr. Suresh Ajay Magotra, BJP State Secretary and Parbhari BJYM Sanjay Baru and Vice Chairperson SC ST BC Balbir Ram Rattan.

The programme was managed by Morcha State General Secretary and Incharge Sports Vikas Choudhary.

Sat appreciated the initiative of BJYM to organise the felicitation programme of sportspersons under “Sushasan Yuva Mahotsav” to celebrate the 93rd Birthday of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that sports is very important part of our life, and those who have excelled in different games and make State proud are the real treasures of our society.

He congratulated all the sports persons and wished them good luck for achieving more success in their respective games in future.

The sportspersons who are awarded were Meenu Slathia (Women Ranji team Captain), Ranveer Singh (Basketball), Abhijeet Singh (Karate), Shubam Sharma (Basketball), Pooja Dogra (Kabaddi), Danish Sharma (Judo), Nitin Sharma (Handball), Shubam Sharma (Kabaddi), Deepa Sharma (Karate), Soham Sharma (Taekwondo), Shreya Sambyal (Karate) and Sandeep Singh Saini (Softball).